Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

14488 Milton Road

Location

14488 Milton Road, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this opportunity for a 5 bedroom home in one of Fishers most pristine communities, Avalon of Fishers! Kitchen offers enormous island with tons of counter space, built-in dbl oven, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and butlers pantry! Finished basement provides additional living space and includes a wet bar, full bath and bedroom. Relax in the evening in the backyard next to the firepit with an incredible view of the pond w/ waterfall! Across the street from the amenity center which includes 2 pools, baby pool, park, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails! Conveniently located within steps of Thorpe Creek Elementary. Tandem 3rd car garage provides additional space for storage. Fenced in backyard. Upstairs loft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14488 Milton Road have any available units?
14488 Milton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 14488 Milton Road have?
Some of 14488 Milton Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14488 Milton Road currently offering any rent specials?
14488 Milton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14488 Milton Road pet-friendly?
No, 14488 Milton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 14488 Milton Road offer parking?
Yes, 14488 Milton Road offers parking.
Does 14488 Milton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14488 Milton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14488 Milton Road have a pool?
Yes, 14488 Milton Road has a pool.
Does 14488 Milton Road have accessible units?
No, 14488 Milton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14488 Milton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14488 Milton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 14488 Milton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14488 Milton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
