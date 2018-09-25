14488 Milton Road

Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity for a 5 bedroom home in one of Fishers most pristine communities, Avalon of Fishers! Kitchen offers enormous island with tons of counter space, built-in dbl oven, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and butlers pantry! Finished basement provides additional living space and includes a wet bar, full bath and bedroom. Relax in the evening in the backyard next to the firepit with an incredible view of the pond w/ waterfall! Across the street from the amenity center which includes 2 pools, baby pool, park, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and walking trails! Conveniently located within steps of Thorpe Creek Elementary. Tandem 3rd car garage provides additional space for storage. Fenced in backyard. Upstairs loft.