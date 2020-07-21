14082 Northcoat Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate home available for rent at great location in Westminster at Fishers, Available August 15th 2019.Home features Beautiful 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths .Main level featuring office with French doors, Open family room with gas fireplace. Great screened patio in the backyard along with deck with water view. Kitchen updated with Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top & breakfast bar/island. Large master suite with walk in closets. Master bath has large shower and dual vanity. 3 other bedroom upstairs with 1 full separate bath. Laundry room is upstairs. Great location with neighborhood pool and highly rated HSE schools.