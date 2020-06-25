14054 Wimbleton Way

Amenities

Immaculate Townhome for Rent in Avalon of Fishers, Available June 1st 2019. The home features 3 bedroom 2 Full baths.Kitchen accented with hardwoods, ss appliances, staggered cabinets & recessed lights with granite counter tops. The master bed with a walk-in closet & full bath. Impressive foyer with iron spindles. Relax on the spacious deck. 2-car garage and main floor tiled laundry area with Washer and Dryer included along with water softener. Minutes to HSE schools & Hamilton Towne Center, hospitals.Easy access to I-69.