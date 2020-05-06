All apartments in Fishers
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:53 AM

13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive

13506 Allegiance Drive · (317) 849-7653
Location

13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room. The interior has just been professionally painted. New carpet on second floor and new vinyl plank on main level. Very clean & move in ready. Highly acclaimed HSE school district. SPACIOUS W/EVERYTHING YOU COULD WANT IN THE PRIME LOCATION OF EAST FISHERS! Located near lots of shopping, easy access to I69, hospitals, parks, Starbucks, Saxony Beach, Rails, Jacks Donuts and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have any available units?
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have?
Some of 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive does offer parking.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have a pool?
No, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have accessible units?
No, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
