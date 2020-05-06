13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room. The interior has just been professionally painted. New carpet on second floor and new vinyl plank on main level. Very clean & move in ready. Highly acclaimed HSE school district. SPACIOUS W/EVERYTHING YOU COULD WANT IN THE PRIME LOCATION OF EAST FISHERS! Located near lots of shopping, easy access to I69, hospitals, parks, Starbucks, Saxony Beach, Rails, Jacks Donuts and more.