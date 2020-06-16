13428 Alston Drive

Amenities

Exquisite 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement in Fishers. This Breathtaking Home has about 2200 Sq Ft with a 3 Car Attached Garage and Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Open-Concept Design with High Ceilings and Hard Surface Flooring on the Main Level, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Fireplace, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings and Double Master Walk-in Closets, and Much More! Located in the Saxony Neighborhood near Southeastern Parkway and Olio Rd in the NE Suburb of Fishers Indiana. Very Close to Hamilton Southeastern High School with incredible shopping and conveniences nearby at Hamilton Town Center. Easy Transit to everywhere with access to I-69 nearby. Stunning Home!



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

