Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:25 PM

13428 Alston Drive

13428 Alston Drive · (317) 973-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13428 Alston Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Saxony

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
e-payments
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
e-payments
garage
Exquisite 4 Bed / 2.5 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with Basement in Fishers. This Breathtaking Home has about 2200 Sq Ft with a 3 Car Attached Garage and Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Open-Concept Design with High Ceilings and Hard Surface Flooring on the Main Level, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Fireplace, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings and Double Master Walk-in Closets, and Much More! Located in the Saxony Neighborhood near Southeastern Parkway and Olio Rd in the NE Suburb of Fishers Indiana. Very Close to Hamilton Southeastern High School with incredible shopping and conveniences nearby at Hamilton Town Center. Easy Transit to everywhere with access to I-69 nearby. Stunning Home!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13428 Alston Drive have any available units?
13428 Alston Drive has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13428 Alston Drive have?
Some of 13428 Alston Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13428 Alston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13428 Alston Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13428 Alston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13428 Alston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13428 Alston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13428 Alston Drive does offer parking.
Does 13428 Alston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13428 Alston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13428 Alston Drive have a pool?
No, 13428 Alston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13428 Alston Drive have accessible units?
No, 13428 Alston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13428 Alston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13428 Alston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13428 Alston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13428 Alston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
