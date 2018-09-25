All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13334 Loyalty Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13334 Loyalty Dr
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

13334 Loyalty Dr

13334 Loyalty Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13334 Loyalty Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fishers Indiana with a private backyard - This spacious 2 story home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off of I-69, and only minutes from malls, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers. Newly renovated with new flooring and paint throughout! With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, ample storage, and a two car garage, this home is perfect for any family! Residents are responsible for all utilities. This home will be move in ready January 3rd.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1550
Security Deposit: $1550 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

(RLNE5152967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have any available units?
13334 Loyalty Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
Is 13334 Loyalty Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13334 Loyalty Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13334 Loyalty Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13334 Loyalty Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13334 Loyalty Dr offers parking.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13334 Loyalty Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have a pool?
No, 13334 Loyalty Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have accessible units?
No, 13334 Loyalty Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13334 Loyalty Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13334 Loyalty Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13334 Loyalty Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis