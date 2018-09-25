13334 Loyalty Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming and spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Fishers Indiana with a private backyard - This spacious 2 story home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off of I-69, and only minutes from malls, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers. Newly renovated with new flooring and paint throughout! With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, ample storage, and a two car garage, this home is perfect for any family! Residents are responsible for all utilities. This home will be move in ready January 3rd.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1550

Security Deposit: $1550 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



