Fishers, IN
13316 Lieder Way
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:05 PM

13316 Lieder Way

13316 E Lieder Way · No Longer Available
Location

13316 E Lieder Way, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Stunning 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Move-In Ready 3-Story Home In The Villas At Saxony! Bedrooms have their Own Full Bathroom! 1 Bedroom On The Main Level. Kitchen & Living Space on Second. 2 Bedrooms & Laundry on Third Floor. Crown Molding Throughout. Kitchen Features A Huge Center Island That Doubles As A Breakfast Bar, Pendant Lighting, And Under-Mount Sink. Formal Dining Room With Tray Ceiling And A Nook That Can Be Used As An Office. Family Room Has An Overhead Fan, French Doors To Balcony, Fireplace And Mantle. Spacious Master Suite With Double Sinks, Over-Sized Shower Stall, Separate Tub. Laundry Room Is Top Floor With Easy Access From The Master Suite. All Bedrooms Carpet Replaced With High End, Water Resistant, Pet Friendly Laminate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13316 Lieder Way have any available units?
13316 Lieder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13316 Lieder Way have?
Some of 13316 Lieder Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13316 Lieder Way currently offering any rent specials?
13316 Lieder Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13316 Lieder Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13316 Lieder Way is pet friendly.
Does 13316 Lieder Way offer parking?
No, 13316 Lieder Way does not offer parking.
Does 13316 Lieder Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13316 Lieder Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13316 Lieder Way have a pool?
No, 13316 Lieder Way does not have a pool.
Does 13316 Lieder Way have accessible units?
No, 13316 Lieder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13316 Lieder Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13316 Lieder Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13316 Lieder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13316 Lieder Way does not have units with air conditioning.
