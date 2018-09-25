13316 Lieder Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Stunning 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Move-In Ready 3-Story Home In The Villas At Saxony! Bedrooms have their Own Full Bathroom! 1 Bedroom On The Main Level. Kitchen & Living Space on Second. 2 Bedrooms & Laundry on Third Floor. Crown Molding Throughout. Kitchen Features A Huge Center Island That Doubles As A Breakfast Bar, Pendant Lighting, And Under-Mount Sink. Formal Dining Room With Tray Ceiling And A Nook That Can Be Used As An Office. Family Room Has An Overhead Fan, French Doors To Balcony, Fireplace And Mantle. Spacious Master Suite With Double Sinks, Over-Sized Shower Stall, Separate Tub. Laundry Room Is Top Floor With Easy Access From The Master Suite. All Bedrooms Carpet Replaced With High End, Water Resistant, Pet Friendly Laminate!