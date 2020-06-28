All apartments in Fishers
13249 Komatite Way
Last updated October 19 2019 at 3:08 AM

13249 Komatite Way

13249 Komatite Way · No Longer Available
Location

13249 Komatite Way, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
LOFT!!! Yes, this Beautiful 1600+ SF - 2 bedroom - 3 bath townhome has an additional upstairs loft for the home office/favorite guest or possibly even the game room! This home is available for a quick move-in. Offering a secure 1 car garage, washer/dryer, community pool and workout center, Basketball court, AND SAND VOLLEYBALL - Komatite is a wonderful place to call home!! Living close to Ruoff Music Center, Hamilton Town Center, and Fishers High School definitely defines an ideal location!
Limestone Springs is a hidden community in Fishers that offers vacation-style amenities in one of the best communities in the Nation. A+ Schools, A+ convenience, A+ location, A+ value!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13249 Komatite Way have any available units?
13249 Komatite Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13249 Komatite Way have?
Some of 13249 Komatite Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13249 Komatite Way currently offering any rent specials?
13249 Komatite Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13249 Komatite Way pet-friendly?
No, 13249 Komatite Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13249 Komatite Way offer parking?
Yes, 13249 Komatite Way offers parking.
Does 13249 Komatite Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13249 Komatite Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13249 Komatite Way have a pool?
Yes, 13249 Komatite Way has a pool.
Does 13249 Komatite Way have accessible units?
No, 13249 Komatite Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13249 Komatite Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13249 Komatite Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 13249 Komatite Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13249 Komatite Way does not have units with air conditioning.
