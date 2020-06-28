13249 Komatite Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym game room parking pool garage volleyball court

LOFT!!! Yes, this Beautiful 1600+ SF - 2 bedroom - 3 bath townhome has an additional upstairs loft for the home office/favorite guest or possibly even the game room! This home is available for a quick move-in. Offering a secure 1 car garage, washer/dryer, community pool and workout center, Basketball court, AND SAND VOLLEYBALL - Komatite is a wonderful place to call home!! Living close to Ruoff Music Center, Hamilton Town Center, and Fishers High School definitely defines an ideal location!

Limestone Springs is a hidden community in Fishers that offers vacation-style amenities in one of the best communities in the Nation. A+ Schools, A+ convenience, A+ location, A+ value!!