13166 Knollton Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a08a7307e ---- This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Conner Knoll in Fishers is amazing and is move-in ready. The home boasts tons of living space and has a separate living room and family room located on the main level (decorative fireplace in family room). There is also a separate dining room. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher and also has a breakfast nook and pantry. Half bathroom on the main level. All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. The master suite is great and offers double vanity sinks, a garden tub and walk-in closet. The exterior of the home offers a large yard, rear deck and storage shed. Additional amenities include blinds provided throughout the home, washer and dryer hook-ups 2 car attached garage with upgraded automatic garage door opener. The garage also offers a wall storage system and heater. Home is all electric! Security deposit = $1,999 Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Breakfast Room Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups