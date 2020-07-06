All apartments in Fishers
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

13166 Knollton Ct

13166 Knollton Court
Location

13166 Knollton Court, Fishers, IN 46038
Conner Knoll

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a08a7307e ---- This gorgeous 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home in Conner Knoll in Fishers is amazing and is move-in ready. The home boasts tons of living space and has a separate living room and family room located on the main level (decorative fireplace in family room). There is also a separate dining room. The kitchen is amazing and is stocked with stainless steel stove, fridge and dishwasher and also has a breakfast nook and pantry. Half bathroom on the main level. All 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located upstairs. The master suite is great and offers double vanity sinks, a garden tub and walk-in closet. The exterior of the home offers a large yard, rear deck and storage shed. Additional amenities include blinds provided throughout the home, washer and dryer hook-ups 2 car attached garage with upgraded automatic garage door opener. The garage also offers a wall storage system and heater. Home is all electric! Security deposit = $1,999 Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Utilities - Tenant is responsible for all utilities of electricity, water, sewer, stormwater and trash Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM 2 Car Attached Garage All Electric Blinds Provided Breakfast Room Living Room & Family Room Pets Allowed Storage Shed Stove W/D Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13166 Knollton Ct have any available units?
13166 Knollton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13166 Knollton Ct have?
Some of 13166 Knollton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13166 Knollton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13166 Knollton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13166 Knollton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13166 Knollton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13166 Knollton Ct offers parking.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13166 Knollton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct have a pool?
No, 13166 Knollton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct have accessible units?
No, 13166 Knollton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13166 Knollton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 13166 Knollton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13166 Knollton Ct has units with air conditioning.

