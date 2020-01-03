All apartments in Fishers
12948 Shandon Lane

12948 Shandon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12948 Shandon Lane, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Fishers off 131st & Cumberland, close to all the fun amenities of the area including IKEA, Top Golf and more! Home is conveniently located next to schools, shopping and highway access. Nice setting includes big wood deck overlooking a generous back yard with privacy fence. Huge eat-in kitchen is a great place to hang-out! The wide open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Vaulted ceilings adds a dramatic feel and fireplace adds a touch of class and cozy feel. Large master has walk-in closet and large shower. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12948 Shandon Lane have any available units?
12948 Shandon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12948 Shandon Lane have?
Some of 12948 Shandon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12948 Shandon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12948 Shandon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12948 Shandon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12948 Shandon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane offer parking?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane have a pool?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane have accessible units?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12948 Shandon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12948 Shandon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
