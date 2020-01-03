12948 Shandon Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Fishers off 131st & Cumberland, close to all the fun amenities of the area including IKEA, Top Golf and more! Home is conveniently located next to schools, shopping and highway access. Nice setting includes big wood deck overlooking a generous back yard with privacy fence. Huge eat-in kitchen is a great place to hang-out! The wide open floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Vaulted ceilings adds a dramatic feel and fireplace adds a touch of class and cozy feel. Large master has walk-in closet and large shower. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.