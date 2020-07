Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous two story entry, well maintained hardwood floors throughout the main level. Spacious bedrooms and a huge basement, private back yard with two story great room and tons of natural sunlight. Granite counters in the kitchen with ample cabinet storage and counter space. This home will not disappoint! Fantastic location, with easy access to highway 69, Hamilton Town Center and Saxony Village only minutes away as well!