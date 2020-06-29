All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12528 Majestic Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12528 Majestic Way
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:26 AM

12528 Majestic Way

12528 Majestic Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12528 Majestic Way, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Don't miss this beautiful 4,200 sq. ft, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in popular Brooks Chase. So much space to enjoy - Bright and airy living room; Spacious office; Great room with gas log fireplace; Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, eating area & large walk-in pantry; Family/hearth room with gas log fireplace; Upgraded carpet/padding and crown molding. Upstairs offers a huge game room/loft; Fantastic master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower; 3 other bedrooms with walk-in closets and a FULL private bathroom in every bedroom; Finished 2 car garage. Have fun outside with your huge patio and backyard; Award winning HSE School system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12528 Majestic Way have any available units?
12528 Majestic Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12528 Majestic Way have?
Some of 12528 Majestic Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12528 Majestic Way currently offering any rent specials?
12528 Majestic Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12528 Majestic Way pet-friendly?
No, 12528 Majestic Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12528 Majestic Way offer parking?
Yes, 12528 Majestic Way offers parking.
Does 12528 Majestic Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12528 Majestic Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12528 Majestic Way have a pool?
No, 12528 Majestic Way does not have a pool.
Does 12528 Majestic Way have accessible units?
No, 12528 Majestic Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12528 Majestic Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12528 Majestic Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12528 Majestic Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12528 Majestic Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis