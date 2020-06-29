12528 Majestic Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Don't miss this beautiful 4,200 sq. ft, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in popular Brooks Chase. So much space to enjoy - Bright and airy living room; Spacious office; Great room with gas log fireplace; Open kitchen with 42" cabinets, breakfast bar, eating area & large walk-in pantry; Family/hearth room with gas log fireplace; Upgraded carpet/padding and crown molding. Upstairs offers a huge game room/loft; Fantastic master bedroom and bath with dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower; 3 other bedrooms with walk-in closets and a FULL private bathroom in every bedroom; Finished 2 car garage. Have fun outside with your huge patio and backyard; Award winning HSE School system!