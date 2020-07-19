Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
12328 QUARRY FACE CT
12328 Quarry Face Ct
No Longer Available
12328 Quarry Face Ct, Fishers, IN 46037
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Fishers - 4 Br home - Four bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with fireplace in Sandstone Meadows near 126th & Brooks School Rd. All electric. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave provided.
(RLNE4642429)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have any available units?
12328 QUARRY FACE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have?
Some of 12328 QUARRY FACE CT's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12328 QUARRY FACE CT currently offering any rent specials?
12328 QUARRY FACE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12328 QUARRY FACE CT pet-friendly?
No, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishers
.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT offer parking?
No, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT does not offer parking.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have a pool?
No, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT does not have a pool.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have accessible units?
No, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12328 QUARRY FACE CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12328 QUARRY FACE CT has units with air conditioning.
