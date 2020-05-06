12277 Carriage Stone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom ranch on cul-de-sac in popular Sandstone Meadows neighborhood. Everything in this home has been updated! Open floor plan has hand-scraped hardwood floors, wainscot paneling, & fresh paint. Kitchen is updated and has SS appliances & granite counters! Master bath is updated and beautifully appointed. Fenced backyard provides a great fenced play area or enjoy private entertaining. Location is awesome - close to I-69 access, parks, shopping, and golf courses. Beautifully maintained and sparkling clean - this is an exceptional rental home!