Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

12268 Blue Sky Drive

12268 Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12268 Blue Sky Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Fishers for $1250 monthly. Home has a fenced backyard and pets are acceptable upon approval. Renters will pay for utilities and home owner will pay HOA. Spacious open floor plan. Neutral decor. Meticulous care! Terrific fully fenced private back yard that overlooks wooded common area! Extra lrg deck w/built-in seating! Beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace! Very large kitchen & eating area open to the great room. Nice amenities include: ceiling fans & lights, pull down stairs for attic accessmin garage, keyless entry, cathedral ceilings, fiberglass shower/tubs (no grout!), lrg closets. All appliances and washer/dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have any available units?
12268 Blue Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have?
Some of 12268 Blue Sky Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12268 Blue Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12268 Blue Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12268 Blue Sky Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12268 Blue Sky Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12268 Blue Sky Drive offers parking.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12268 Blue Sky Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 12268 Blue Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 12268 Blue Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12268 Blue Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12268 Blue Sky Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12268 Blue Sky Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

