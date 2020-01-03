12268 Blue Sky Drive

Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in Fishers for $1250 monthly. Home has a fenced backyard and pets are acceptable upon approval. Renters will pay for utilities and home owner will pay HOA. Spacious open floor plan. Neutral decor. Meticulous care! Terrific fully fenced private back yard that overlooks wooded common area! Extra lrg deck w/built-in seating! Beautiful floor to ceiling brick fireplace! Very large kitchen & eating area open to the great room. Nice amenities include: ceiling fans & lights, pull down stairs for attic accessmin garage, keyless entry, cathedral ceilings, fiberglass shower/tubs (no grout!), lrg closets. All appliances and washer/dryer are included.