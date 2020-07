Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in desirable Westminster in Fishers. Finished basement with lots of extra storage. Stainless steel appliances & espresso cabinets. Dark wood laminate floors in foyer and kitchen area. Park and sidewalks and trails nearby. Close to Hamilton Town Center, fine and casual dining. Minutes from Ruoff entertainment center, interstates and downtown Indy. Perfect for an executive move that needs something right away!