11237 Niagara Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

11237 Niagara Drive

11237 Niagara Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

11237 Niagara Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate house with tons of upgrades available for Rent at great location in Fishers . Available April 1st 2019. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 Baths with 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tiles. Living room over looking sun room/office space with hand scraped hardwood. Classic Stones work in bar area, fireplace and sunroom. Huge dining with tray ceiling. Master bedroom has beautiful trim work with his/her walk in closet in closet with separate tub and shower install. Upstairs laundry and finished storage bonus room. Close to highway, IKEA , Top Golf and Award winning Hamilton Southeastern schools .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11237 Niagara Drive have any available units?
11237 Niagara Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11237 Niagara Drive have?
Some of 11237 Niagara Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11237 Niagara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11237 Niagara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11237 Niagara Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11237 Niagara Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11237 Niagara Drive offers parking.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11237 Niagara Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive have a pool?
No, 11237 Niagara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive have accessible units?
No, 11237 Niagara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11237 Niagara Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11237 Niagara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11237 Niagara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
