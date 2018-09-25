11237 Niagara Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate house with tons of upgrades available for Rent at great location in Fishers . Available April 1st 2019. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 Baths with 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan with huge kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ceramic tiles. Living room over looking sun room/office space with hand scraped hardwood. Classic Stones work in bar area, fireplace and sunroom. Huge dining with tray ceiling. Master bedroom has beautiful trim work with his/her walk in closet in closet with separate tub and shower install. Upstairs laundry and finished storage bonus room. Close to highway, IKEA , Top Golf and Award winning Hamilton Southeastern schools .