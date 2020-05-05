10931 Treasure Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch In The Highly Desirable Sumerlin Trail Neighborhood. Great Room Offers Laminate Flooring And Wood Burning Fireplace. Master Suite Has Large Walk-In Closet With Separate Garden Tub And Shower. Kitchen Has Newer Stainless Steel Appliances And A Breakfast Nook. Back Yard Offers Large Deck, Great For Entertaining Family And Friends! AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.