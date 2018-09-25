10491 Sand Creek Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Special $ 750 off if move in by 9/12/19 applied to 2nd full mth rent ! Spacious 4 Bedroom Home With Open Floor plan And A Beautiful Back Yard. Tucked Away In A Quiet, Established Neighborhood With Mature Trees And Convenient Access To Shopping And Restaurants. Large Deck With Built-In Seating, Open Concept Kitchen And Family Room Make This A Great Space For Entertaining. Huge Master Suite With Generous Walk-In Closet, Garden Tub, Separate Shower,And Dual Sinks. Big Bedrooms With Walk-In Closets And Plenty Of Storage. Come Home To Sand Creek Woods.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

