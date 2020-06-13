Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

64 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
$500
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
10804 East COPIAH Court
10804 Copiah Ct, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3176 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Lovingly maintained home on a large corner lot. Convenient location just off German Church Road.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$851
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$563
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
8508 Palm Court
8508 Palm Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2183 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
306 N Harbison Ave
306 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
709 N Harbison Ave
709 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated by PARC PROPERTY GROUP. updates include hardwood flooring, tile shower, updated kitchen, fresh two-toned paint, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
8240 Gilmore Road
8240 Gilmore Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1265 sqft
**MOVE IN READY** Check out this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home for rent. New carpet throughout as well as fresh paint. One car attached garage as well a storage shed out back. Fenced in yard with a sun porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
11914 Bellridge Drive
11914 Bellridge Dr, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1356 sqft
BRAND SPANKING NEW! Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located in Lawrence just off 56th Street. Upgraded exterior and kitchen appliances. You are going to want to call this one home. Neighborhood boasts a POOL and Clubhouse.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
10335 Starhaven Circle
10335 Starhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,285
2112 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This beautiful TRI-LEVEL property located at 10335 Starhaven Court, Indianapolis, Indiana has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 25

Last updated October 3 at 02:22pm
1 Unit Available
8105 East 10th Street
8105 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1305 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home with a 2 car detached garage with an extra storage shed. Newly refinished hardwood floors and brand new tile throughout. Kitchen and bathroom have been completely remodeled w/ all new appliances and fixtures.

1 of 19

Last updated December 11 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
10322 Woodhaven Circle
10322 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,165
2180 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Indianapolis, IN. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,180 sq ft of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastside
2 Units Available
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$715
885 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and carpeted floors. Affordable prices and excellent location on Arlington Ave with easy access to downtown Indy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Arlington Woods
15 Units Available
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$619
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Devington
6 Units Available
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castleton
33 Units Available
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$777
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
I69-Fall Creek
11 Units Available
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1242 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cumberland, IN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cumberland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

