Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

802 Woodlark Drive

802 Woodlark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

802 Woodlark Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab7ddba016 ---- This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house has beautiful kitchen cabinets and includes stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Laundry closet in kitchen for convenience. 1car attached garage. The back yard has a large deck which looks out to a great fenced back yard. (Not Section 8) Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Woodlark Drive have any available units?
802 Woodlark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 802 Woodlark Drive have?
Some of 802 Woodlark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 Woodlark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 Woodlark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Woodlark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Woodlark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 Woodlark Drive offers parking.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Woodlark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive have a pool?
No, 802 Woodlark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 Woodlark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Woodlark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Woodlark Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 802 Woodlark Drive has units with air conditioning.

