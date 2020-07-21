Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WARREN TOWNSHIP: N German Church & E Washington



214 N Munsie St Indianapolis IN 46229

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom



Living Room



Other Features include: Fenced in yard, washer/dryer hook up,



APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021



PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY



UTILITIES: All Electric



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



SECTION 8 - YES



CONTACT:

For more information

or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy