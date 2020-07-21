Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP: N German Church & E Washington
214 N Munsie St Indianapolis IN 46229
Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Fenced in yard, washer/dryer hook up,
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: YES - SEE OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES: All Electric
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
SECTION 8 - YES
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com