Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN

Finding an apartment in Cumberland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
$500
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$683
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9707 Conried Dr
9707 Conried Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
VINTON WOODS (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced in yard, garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9156 Granville Ct
9156 Granville Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1888 sqft
Trinity Manor (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Central Air, 2 Car Garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5230 Traditions Road
5230 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10313 Cadogan Drive
10313 Cadogan Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1980 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
8219 Roy Road
8219 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1677 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath amazing bedroom sizes and great open floor plan with a bonus space for storage off the kitchen. This location has a 1 car garage and is currently in the This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
10331 Nassau Lane
10331 Nassau Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1566 sqft
This renovated, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath partial brick ranch is situated on a desirable cul-de-sac lot. The floor plan with approximately 1566 sq ft, includes a living room, a family room, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9431 Pepperidge Drive
9431 Pepperidge Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3050 N Acoma Drive
3050 Acoma Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1708 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Five Points
1 Unit Available
8117 Grove Berry Way
8117 Grove Berry Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10568 Kensil Street
10568 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3625 Rock Maple Drive
3625 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3556 Biscayne Road
3556 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
8508 Palm Court
8508 Palm Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2183 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3407 Harvest Avenue
3407 Harvest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1574 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
10340 Woodhaven Circle
10340 Woodhaven Circle, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2622 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
8532 Sweet Birch Dr.
8532 Sweet Birch Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1319 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Indianapolis: S. Franklin Rd. & Shelbyville Av. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms single-family ranch home with living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cumberland, IN

Finding an apartment in Cumberland that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

