1 bedroom apartments
28 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
4 Units Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$619
564 sqft
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
640 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
719 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
5 Units Available
Beech Grove
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Arlington Woods
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Devington
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
23 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Devonshire
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
639 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
28 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$871
757 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Devington
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$667
693 sqft
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
722 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Last updated July 16 at 12:35 AM
127 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
806 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
6 Units Available
Near Eastside
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 16 at 12:14 AM
11 Units Available
Devon
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
760 sqft
Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
4 Units Available
Beech Grove
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
13 Units Available
Geist
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
8 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
744 sqft
Welcome Home to Woods of Castleton!\nCall today for more information or to schedule your personal tour of Woods of Castleton.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Manor
4802 East 34th st
4802 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
672 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Irvington
417 S. Arlington Ave.
417 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington 1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.
