113 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cumberland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$751
864 sqft
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2907 Braxton Ct.
2907 Braxton Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Now Showing 3 bedroom, 2 bath home at 2907 Braxton Ct., Indianapolis, IN. - WARREN TOWNSHIP: E 30th & N German Church Rd Single family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, living room, laundry room & eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$848
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$489
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$734
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$622
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
927 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and new appliances. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a business center and a playground. Close to I-70. Near Fort Harrison State Park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4026 Biscayne Rd
4026 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1925 sqft
Immaculately maintained bi-level in great location! - This rarely available gem will check all your boxes! The interior features loads of space, with a large living room with hardwood floors on the upper level, along with the fully-equipped updated

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9306 Granville Ln
9306 Granville Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1222 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Home - Property Id: 301940 Spacious 3 Bed 1.5 Bath in Warren Township. Enjoy The Open Floorplan. Nice Size Kitchen Contains Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Electric Range and Laundry Closet. A Bonus Room Can Be Used As An Office.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10992 Cedar Pine Drive
10992 Cedar Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1840 sqft
Lawrence Township Home Features all Appliances Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,840 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1005 Hathaway Dr
1005 Hathaway Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2000 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4033 Steelewater Lane
4033 Steelewater Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1543 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom two storey home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,543 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
8211 East 37th Street
8211 East 37th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1128 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN - Cute! With many upgrades: An extra 1/2 bath, a partially fenced back yard, 1-car attached garage and many updates this one is sure to check ALL the boxes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3544 Joan Place
3544 Joan Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM RANCH WITH BASEMENT! RECENTLY UPDATED! This 3 bedroom ranch has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. Basement is partially finished.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
8530 Lenna Court
8530 Lenna Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1008 sqft
Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom residence located in a quiet area close to churches, restaurants and stores. This home offers a large functional kitchen with plenty of counter space and an ideal two-car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Five Points
8117 Grove Berry Way
8117 Grove Berry Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
1633 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
10242 Churchill Court
10242 Churchill Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1409 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3618 Decamp Drive
3618 Decamp Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1565 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious open floor concept home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
8820 East 45th Street
8820 East 45th Street, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$480
454 sqft
Don't miss this 1 bed, 1 bath Duplex Apartment for rent on Eastside. Completely remodeled. All new paint, carpet, flooring, blinds, and stove. Very open but cozy 1 bedroom floor plan on quiet street. Unit does not include central A/C.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
9005 Shenandoah Drive
9005 Shenandoah Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
2612 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home has a 1 car attached garage, a separate dining area from the kitchen, and has natural lighting throughout.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 Chris Dr
10245 Chris Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: Gross income must be 3x rent, no criminal background, no bankruptcies and no evictions in the past 5 years. Must move within 45 days. Email confirming that you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
10815 Cedar Pine Drive
10815 Cedar Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1668 sqft
Looking for a Newly Updated home that is Move In Ready...well you've come to the right place. You will love the HUGE floor plan, one of the largest in the community and the space that it offers you and your family.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Cumberland, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Cumberland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

