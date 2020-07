970 Foxfire Circle

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

EXECUTIVE FOUR/FIVE BEDROOM, 5 BATHROOM HOME WITH MAIN LEVEL MASTER SUITE AND GUEST QUARTERS IN WALKOUT BASEMENT* COZY FAMILY/HEARTH ROOM WITH FIREPLACE* LARGE KITCHEN W/ CENTER ISLAND AND BRKFST ROOM WITH WORK STATION* ALL UPPER BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND ATTACHED BATHS* FINISHED W/O BASEMENT HAS WET BAR & PLENTY OF ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING* UPPER ATTIC STORAGE* FOUR CAR ATTACHED GARAGE* LARGE LOT ON A CORNER AND CUL-DE-SAC LOT* To Apply: https://bryantco.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp