12620 Troupe St
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:05 AM

12620 Troupe St

12620 Troupe Street · No Longer Available
Location

12620 Troupe Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
cats allowed
Former Model Home = Extras Galore! Crown molding, French Doors, Custom Wet Bar, Theatre Rm w Media lighting! Den/Study + Formal Dining Rm off Entry; Spacius Great Room w hdwd flrs, window seats is open to huge Gourmet Kitchen w maple cabinetry, granite counters, ss appls, double ovens, tile bksplsh. Sunrm + scrned porch too! Master suite w his and hers closets and luxurious bath, upstairs laundry is so handy! Lower level is great space with recreation/media, bar, 5th bedrm and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12620 Troupe St have any available units?
12620 Troupe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12620 Troupe St have?
Some of 12620 Troupe St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12620 Troupe St currently offering any rent specials?
12620 Troupe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12620 Troupe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St is pet friendly.
Does 12620 Troupe St offer parking?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St offers parking.
Does 12620 Troupe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12620 Troupe St have a pool?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St has a pool.
Does 12620 Troupe St have accessible units?
No, 12620 Troupe St does not have accessible units.
Does 12620 Troupe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12620 Troupe St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12620 Troupe St has units with air conditioning.
