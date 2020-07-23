12620 Troupe St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly cats allowed

Former Model Home = Extras Galore! Crown molding, French Doors, Custom Wet Bar, Theatre Rm w Media lighting! Den/Study + Formal Dining Rm off Entry; Spacius Great Room w hdwd flrs, window seats is open to huge Gourmet Kitchen w maple cabinetry, granite counters, ss appls, double ovens, tile bksplsh. Sunrm + scrned porch too! Master suite w his and hers closets and luxurious bath, upstairs laundry is so handy! Lower level is great space with recreation/media, bar, 5th bedrm and full bath.