Brownsburg, IN
Redwood Brownsburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:03 PM

Redwood Brownsburg

2860 Hayward Ave · (833) 205-1293
Location

2860 Hayward Ave, Brownsburg, IN 46278

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7162G · Avail. Sep 16

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 7107G · Avail. Oct 4

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Unit 7225F · Avail. Aug 31

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Brownsburg.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Two Car Private Garage. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Brownsburg have any available units?
Redwood Brownsburg has 15 units available starting at $1,409 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Redwood Brownsburg have?
Some of Redwood Brownsburg's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Brownsburg currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Brownsburg is offering the following rent specials: Get up to $1,000 off! Restrictions apply.
Is Redwood Brownsburg pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Brownsburg is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Brownsburg offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Brownsburg offers parking.
Does Redwood Brownsburg have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Brownsburg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Brownsburg have a pool?
No, Redwood Brownsburg does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Brownsburg have accessible units?
No, Redwood Brownsburg does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Brownsburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Brownsburg has units with dishwashers.
