Redwood Brownsburg

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning furnished carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Redwood(R) Brownsburg is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?Redwood is an Equal Housing Provider.