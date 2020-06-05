All apartments in Brownsburg
656 South Alpha Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:08 PM

656 South Alpha Avenue

656 South Alpha Avenue · (317) 576-2911
Location

656 South Alpha Avenue, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Lovely 3 bedroom in Brownsburg! This home is off Green Street and CR500 minutes to Watermill Splash Pad, Williams Park and Downtown Brownsburg. Home features fresh paint thoughout, lovely kitchen with all new appliances, large living room and an oversized 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have any available units?
656 South Alpha Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 656 South Alpha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
656 South Alpha Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 South Alpha Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 South Alpha Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 656 South Alpha Avenue does offer parking.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 South Alpha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have a pool?
No, 656 South Alpha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 656 South Alpha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 South Alpha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 South Alpha Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 South Alpha Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
