525 East College Avenue
525 East College Avenue

525 East College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

525 East College Avenue, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home is not just cute on the outside...wait til you see it!! It has many updates, the kitchen is spacious with newer flooring, nice size rooms, a deck off the back of the home, and it is fenced! This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 East College Avenue have any available units?
525 East College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 525 East College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
525 East College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 East College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 East College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 525 East College Avenue offer parking?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 525 East College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 East College Avenue have a pool?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 525 East College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 525 East College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 East College Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 East College Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

