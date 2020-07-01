525 East College Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home is not just cute on the outside...wait til you see it!! It has many updates, the kitchen is spacious with newer flooring, nice size rooms, a deck off the back of the home, and it is fenced! This is a new listing and won't last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.