47 Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN with garage

Ellettsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5982 North Ajuga Court
5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1407 sqft
5982 North Ajuga Court Available 06/15/20 10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5722 W Vinca Ln
5722 West Vinca Lane, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1551 sqft
This hard to find, spacious townhome is highlighted by it's open floor plan. Serene setting is far enough from town without the inconvenience. New flooring currently being installed. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4768 North Briar Gate Drive
4768 North Briar Gate Drive, Ellettsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1736 sqft
4768 North Briar Gate Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4 bed 3 bath condo available July 15th!! - This spacious condo includes 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Heights
1 Unit Available
1222 N Maple
1222 North Maple Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Convenient, Cozy, and Private 2bed/1bath in Btown - This two bedroom, one bath home is located just minutes from Memorial Stadium and the IU Bloomington campus.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1413 W Allen St
1413 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1600 sqft
1413 W Allen St Available 07/10/20 Available April 1, 2020 - 4 bedroom 2 bath - **Current tenant requested showings happen on Tuesday** Sublease though June with the possibility of lease renewal 4 bedroom 2 bath condo in Whittington

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
High Point
1 Unit Available
812 N Washington Street
812 North Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1406 sqft
Lease Pending...….Spacious & historic 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Located nearby campus and downtown at E 12th & N Washington. Main level features a living room, separate dining room, kitchen with an eat-in nook, plus a mudroom on the back of the home.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Fritz Terrace
1 Unit Available
1122 W Winding Way
1122 West Winding Way, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1170 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Ranch in Fritz Terrace. All 3 bedrooms are spacious. Master Bedroom has an attached 1/2 bath. Eat in kitchen is also very large. All appliances included.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2809 S. Rogers St
2809 South Rogers Street, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
2809 S. Rogers St Available 08/16/20 **Available September 2020** 3 bed, 1 bath remodeled home - This home sits right across from the golf course.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bittner Woods
1 Unit Available
2714 East Pine Lane
2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2962 sqft
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
505 S Highland
505 South Highland Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,775
505 S Highland Available 08/10/20 505 Highland - JUST STEPS FROM MOTHER BEARS, BEAR'S PLACE, SOMA AND THE JACOB'S SCHOOL OF MUSIC! This home was completely redone inside a few years ago, and is EXTREMELY spacious with nice finishes! Dont be fooled

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1368 Cobble Creek Circle
1368 South Cobble Creek Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 Cobble Creek Circle Available 08/12/20 Available June 2020 Monthly rent $1,300 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saint James Woods
1 Unit Available
3814 E Regents Circle
3814 East Regents Circle, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
3814 E Regents Circle Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Home in Saint James Woods - Bright open floor plan in Saint James Woods. This home features a 2 car garage, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3835 Lydia Lane
3835 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3835 Lydia Lane Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3831 Lydia Lane
3831 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3831 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2632 East Oaklawn Court
2632 East Oaklawn Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1256 sqft
2632 East Oaklawn Court Available 08/14/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhouse - Oaklawn Park is located on the Southeast side of Bloomington and is conveniently located close to shops and restaurants! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3855 Lydia Lane
3855 East Lydia Lane, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3855 Lydia Lane Available 08/06/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,350 - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo located on the East side of Bloomington just pass the College Mall.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1374 College Mall Rd
1374 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 College Mall Rd - Gentry Quarters Available 06/30/20 Gentry Quarters - 2BD/2BA - Gentry Quarters is a sophisticated condominium community nestled on the eastside of Bloomington across from the College Mall offering you shopping and great dining
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ellettsville, IN

Ellettsville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

