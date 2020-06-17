All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 729 E Hunter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
729 E Hunter
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

729 E Hunter

729 East Hunter Avenue · (812) 606-6939
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

729 East Hunter Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING property with EXCELLENT location!!! Only 2 blocks to IU Campus!! This property has been completely renovated with high-end finishes. The unit includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and private parking.
AMAZING property with EXCELLENT location!!! Only 2 blocks to IU Campus!! This property has been completely renovated with high-end finishes. The unit includes 2 Bedrooms, 1 bath, Stainless-Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer, dishwasher and private parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E Hunter have any available units?
729 E Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 E Hunter have?
Some of 729 E Hunter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
729 E Hunter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E Hunter pet-friendly?
No, 729 E Hunter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 729 E Hunter offer parking?
Yes, 729 E Hunter does offer parking.
Does 729 E Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 E Hunter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E Hunter have a pool?
No, 729 E Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 729 E Hunter have accessible units?
No, 729 E Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E Hunter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 E Hunter has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 729 E Hunter?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconyBloomington Dog Friendly Apartments
Bloomington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity