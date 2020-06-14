713 N Lincoln Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH JULY 2020! SHORT-TERM OR MONTH TO MONTH. 4bd/2ba Two Story home with hardwood floors, large rooms, storage space and good closets! There is an extra room on the main level that can used as a study/office area. A separate dining area is adjacent to the kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Large front porch to enjoy outdoor living space. Washer and dryer are provided in the laundry area located in the basement. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric heat upstairs and gas heat on the main level). Water heater and furnace are both gas. City street parking by permit.