Bloomington, IN
713 N Lincoln Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:00 AM

713 N Lincoln Street

713 N Lincoln St · (812) 331-7353
Location

713 N Lincoln St, Bloomington, IN 47408
High Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2319 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW THROUGH JULY 2020! SHORT-TERM OR MONTH TO MONTH. 4bd/2ba Two Story home with hardwood floors, large rooms, storage space and good closets! There is an extra room on the main level that can used as a study/office area. A separate dining area is adjacent to the kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Large front porch to enjoy outdoor living space. Washer and dryer are provided in the laundry area located in the basement. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (electric heat upstairs and gas heat on the main level). Water heater and furnace are both gas. City street parking by permit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 N Lincoln Street have any available units?
713 N Lincoln Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 N Lincoln Street have?
Some of 713 N Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 N Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 N Lincoln Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 N Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 N Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 713 N Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 713 N Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 713 N Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 713 N Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 N Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 713 N Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 N Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 713 N Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 N Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 N Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
