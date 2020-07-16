All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 527 East Smith Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
527 East Smith Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

527 East Smith Avenue

527 East Smith Avenue · (812) 336-6246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

527 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 527 East Smith Avenue · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
527 East Smith Avenue Available 08/05/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,100.00 - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus. Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with a large private deck, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Features all electric appliances, central a/c, and free trash removal. It comes with 1 off street parking space per occupant for FREE. Condo has vaulted ceilings and fireplace (for decor only).

(RLNE5846008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 East Smith Avenue have any available units?
527 East Smith Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 East Smith Avenue have?
Some of 527 East Smith Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 East Smith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
527 East Smith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 East Smith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 527 East Smith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 527 East Smith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 527 East Smith Avenue offers parking.
Does 527 East Smith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 East Smith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 East Smith Avenue have a pool?
No, 527 East Smith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 527 East Smith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 527 East Smith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 527 East Smith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 527 East Smith Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 527 East Smith Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd
Bloomington, IN 47403

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconiesBloomington Apartments with Parking
Bloomington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAvon, INShelbyville, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity