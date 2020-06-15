500 S Lincoln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

AMAZING LOCATION only 3 blocks to campus and downtown!!! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath! The kitchen was completely renovated and has enough room for a dining table. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom! The property features hardwood flooring, large back deck, covered front porch, washer/dryer, dishwasher, large bedrooms and large living room. Private off-street parking, lawn care, and snow removal included in the rental price! Available August 2020-21! Can be rented as a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath with the upstairs - offers a 2nd kitchen for a 5 person group!