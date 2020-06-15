All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

500 S Lincoln

500 South Lincoln Street · (812) 606-6939
Location

500 South Lincoln Street, Bloomington, IN 47401
Elm Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
AMAZING LOCATION only 3 blocks to campus and downtown!!! This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath! The kitchen was completely renovated and has enough room for a dining table. Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom! The property features hardwood flooring, large back deck, covered front porch, washer/dryer, dishwasher, large bedrooms and large living room. Private off-street parking, lawn care, and snow removal included in the rental price! Available August 2020-21! Can be rented as a 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath with the upstairs - offers a 2nd kitchen for a 5 person group!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Lincoln have any available units?
500 S Lincoln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Lincoln have?
Some of 500 S Lincoln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Lincoln currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Lincoln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Lincoln pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 S Lincoln is pet friendly.
Does 500 S Lincoln offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Lincoln does offer parking.
Does 500 S Lincoln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 S Lincoln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Lincoln have a pool?
No, 500 S Lincoln does not have a pool.
Does 500 S Lincoln have accessible units?
No, 500 S Lincoln does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Lincoln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 S Lincoln has units with dishwashers.
