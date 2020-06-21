All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

4107 E Morningside Drive

4107 East Morningside Drive · (812) 671-0060
Location

4107 East Morningside Drive, Bloomington, IN 47408
Park Ridge East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1497 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Everything is practically brand new in this lovely 4 bedroom Park Ridge East rental. Freshly painted, new kitchens and baths, refinished hardwood floors, new deck, new efficient water heater and HVAC. Location is fabulous on a bike/bus route to campus and is a hop skip and jump to Target or I-69. Also, the Park Ridge East community park is just a few steps away. This home in University school district and is ready for you to rent starting July. No Pets/ No smoking. Tenant pays for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 E Morningside Drive have any available units?
4107 E Morningside Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 E Morningside Drive have?
Some of 4107 E Morningside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 E Morningside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4107 E Morningside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 E Morningside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4107 E Morningside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 4107 E Morningside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4107 E Morningside Drive does offer parking.
Does 4107 E Morningside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 E Morningside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 E Morningside Drive have a pool?
No, 4107 E Morningside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4107 E Morningside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4107 E Morningside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 E Morningside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 E Morningside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
