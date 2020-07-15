408 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

MITCHELL BROTHERS BUILDING, circa 1927 originally built by Clove and Tinza Mitchell as Brookbank Pontiac and Axsom's Barber Shop! A MUST SEE! HIGH QUALITY, 1920's TOTAL RENOVATION. Winner of the 2009 Downtown Bloomington, Historic Preservation Award! These suites are 1920's brand new feature 14 ft. barrel ceilings, exposed historic masonry and red bow trussess, 1920's custom Amish Cabinety and builts-ins, 1920's ceramic tiled bathrooms, 10 ft. ceilings. Each unit has a totally different 1920's personality and are truly unique and special. Unit 2 features cream glazed cabinetry with pattern hex tile with re-used original to the building antique doors, stacked washer and dryer. This apartment is fully furnished. Landlord provides assigned parking space, and pays water/sewer.