All apartments in Bloomington
Find more places like 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomington, IN
/
408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401

408 S Walnut St · (812) 345-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomington
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

408 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN 47401
Downtown Bloomington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
MITCHELL BROTHERS BUILDING, circa 1927 originally built by Clove and Tinza Mitchell as Brookbank Pontiac and Axsom's Barber Shop! A MUST SEE! HIGH QUALITY, 1920's TOTAL RENOVATION. Winner of the 2009 Downtown Bloomington, Historic Preservation Award! These suites are 1920's brand new feature 14 ft. barrel ceilings, exposed historic masonry and red bow trussess, 1920's custom Amish Cabinety and builts-ins, 1920's ceramic tiled bathrooms, 10 ft. ceilings. Each unit has a totally different 1920's personality and are truly unique and special. Unit 2 features cream glazed cabinetry with pattern hex tile with re-used original to the building antique doors, stacked washer and dryer. This apartment is fully furnished. Landlord provides assigned parking space, and pays water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have any available units?
408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have?
Some of 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 currently offering any rent specials?
408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 pet-friendly?
No, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 offer parking?
Yes, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 offers parking.
Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have a pool?
No, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 does not have a pool.
Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have accessible units?
No, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike
Bloomington, IN 47401
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct
Bloomington, IN 47401
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle
Bloomington, IN 47403
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr
Bloomington, IN 47404
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd
Bloomington, IN 47408
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St.
Bloomington, IN 47408
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl
Bloomington, IN 47408

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms
Bloomington Apartments with BalconiesBloomington Apartments with Parking
Bloomington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INTerre Haute, INBrownsburg, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAvon, INShelbyville, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Washington, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-BloomingtonUniversity of Indianapolis
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity