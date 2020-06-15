Available 8/15/2020. Terrific east side condo for lease. Two Bedroom Condo on main level. Home is conviently located near the shopping mall and IU. Includes dishwasher and washer and dryer and is located on the bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Wilmington Ct have any available units?
308 Wilmington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.