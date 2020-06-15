308 Wilmington Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Available 8/15/2020. Terrific east side condo for lease. Two Bedroom Condo on main level. Home is conviently located near the shopping mall and IU. Includes dishwasher and washer and dryer and is located on the bus line.