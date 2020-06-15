All apartments in Bloomington
308 Wilmington Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

308 Wilmington Ct

308 Wilmington Court · No Longer Available
Location

308 Wilmington Court, Bloomington, IN 47401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 8/15/2020. Terrific east side condo for lease. Two Bedroom Condo on main level. Home is conviently located near the shopping mall and IU. Includes dishwasher and washer and dryer and is located on the bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Wilmington Ct have any available units?
308 Wilmington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, IN.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Wilmington Ct have?
Some of 308 Wilmington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Wilmington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
308 Wilmington Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Wilmington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 308 Wilmington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 308 Wilmington Ct offer parking?
No, 308 Wilmington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 308 Wilmington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Wilmington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Wilmington Ct have a pool?
No, 308 Wilmington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 308 Wilmington Ct have accessible units?
No, 308 Wilmington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Wilmington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Wilmington Ct has units with dishwashers.
