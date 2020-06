Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

211 1/2 N Madison Available 08/06/21 211 1/2 N. Madison - Beautifully renovated studio apartment with up-scale finishes. You will be just a stone's throw away from everything downtown has to offer, as this unit is located just a two blocks away from the square and a few hundred feet from the B-Line trail. You can enjoy everything Bloomington has to offer!



1 1/2 blocks off of the Courthouse Square

1 1/2 blocks from many restaurants/bars/shops

300 feet from the B-line walking trail

across the street from Blooming Foods

Parking Available - ask for details



