Bloomington, IN
1336 S College Mall Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:04 PM

1336 S College Mall Road

1336 South College Mall Road · (812) 323-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available August 2020. Large two bedroom, two bath condo close to east side shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and near IU. Condo has vaulted ceilings and is on the bus line. Open living room and kitchen with sliding glass door to 11 x 8 screened porch. All appliances are included. The dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, and above the stove microwave oven. There is also a stacked washer, dryer unit. The one car attached garage has a garage door opener as well as a programmable key pad outside. Also, complex has two swimming pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 S College Mall Road have any available units?
1336 S College Mall Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 S College Mall Road have?
Some of 1336 S College Mall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 S College Mall Road currently offering any rent specials?
1336 S College Mall Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 S College Mall Road pet-friendly?
No, 1336 S College Mall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1336 S College Mall Road offer parking?
Yes, 1336 S College Mall Road does offer parking.
Does 1336 S College Mall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 S College Mall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 S College Mall Road have a pool?
Yes, 1336 S College Mall Road has a pool.
Does 1336 S College Mall Road have accessible units?
No, 1336 S College Mall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 S College Mall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 S College Mall Road has units with dishwashers.
