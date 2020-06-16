1336 S College Mall Road

Amenities

Available August 2020. Large two bedroom, two bath condo close to east side shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and near IU. Condo has vaulted ceilings and is on the bus line. Open living room and kitchen with sliding glass door to 11 x 8 screened porch. All appliances are included. The dishwasher, refrigerator with ice maker, and above the stove microwave oven. There is also a stacked washer, dryer unit. The one car attached garage has a garage door opener as well as a programmable key pad outside. Also, complex has two swimming pools.