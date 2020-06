Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

For lease August 1, 2020. Conveniently located near College Mall and Indiana University. Master bedroom with private full bath, as well as, two additional bedrooms with a shared full bath. The main level offers an eat-in dining area with a breakfast bar open to the living room. You'll find plenty of parking and also near the bus line pickup.