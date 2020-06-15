All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:47 AM

1242 S College Mall Road

1242 South College Mall Road · (812) 322-7165
Location

1242 South College Mall Road, Bloomington, IN 47401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Newly renovated as of Summer 2019!!! New flooring, new appliances, new walls that are freshly painted. Two level unit. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and half bath on the main level. Garage bay is available for tenants. Association pool is available for use by tenants. Bus line stop is across the street. Unit is in a great location!! Across from AMC theaters and Kroger, close to College Mall, plenty of restaurants, and Indiana University campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1242 S College Mall Road have any available units?
1242 S College Mall Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bloomington, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1242 S College Mall Road have?
Some of 1242 S College Mall Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1242 S College Mall Road currently offering any rent specials?
1242 S College Mall Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1242 S College Mall Road pet-friendly?
No, 1242 S College Mall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomington.
Does 1242 S College Mall Road offer parking?
Yes, 1242 S College Mall Road does offer parking.
Does 1242 S College Mall Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1242 S College Mall Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1242 S College Mall Road have a pool?
Yes, 1242 S College Mall Road has a pool.
Does 1242 S College Mall Road have accessible units?
No, 1242 S College Mall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1242 S College Mall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1242 S College Mall Road has units with dishwashers.
