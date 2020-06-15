1242 S College Mall Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Newly renovated as of Summer 2019!!! New flooring, new appliances, new walls that are freshly painted. Two level unit. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the upper level with a living room, kitchen, dining room, and half bath on the main level. Garage bay is available for tenants. Association pool is available for use by tenants. Bus line stop is across the street. Unit is in a great location!! Across from AMC theaters and Kroger, close to College Mall, plenty of restaurants, and Indiana University campus.