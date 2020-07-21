91 S 5th Ave

Amenities
Beech Grove Unit 91 - Property Id: 157946
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit for rent! This unit features all new flooring throughout (plush carpet on second level), new backsplash as well as bathroom. Appliances featured are included so you are able to move right on in! Washer and dryer hook ups available with separate utility room conveniently placed just off of the kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157946p
Property Id 157946
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5160865)