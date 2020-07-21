All apartments in Beech Grove
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

91 S 5th Ave

91 S 5th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

91 S 5th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beech Grove Unit 91 - Property Id: 157946

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit for rent! This unit features all new flooring throughout (plush carpet on second level), new backsplash as well as bathroom. Appliances featured are included so you are able to move right on in! Washer and dryer hook ups available with separate utility room conveniently placed just off of the kitchen.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157946p
Property Id 157946

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 S 5th Ave have any available units?
91 S 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 91 S 5th Ave have?
Some of 91 S 5th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 S 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
91 S 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 S 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 91 S 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Grove.
Does 91 S 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 91 S 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 S 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 91 S 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 91 S 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91 S 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 S 5th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
