Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath in the heart of Beech Grove! Large family room with an adjacent formal dining room. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator and electric stove. Bedroom is located at the back of the home for privacy. Includes an unfinished basement area for additional storage. Gorgeous woodwork throughout. Glass enclosed porch. Schedule your tour today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.