92 North County Road 900 East

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

An elegant rental single family home in Avon. Your next home includes:

3BR/1.5BA

Washer and Dryer included

2 Car Garage

Close to shopping in Avon

Vintage Hardwood floors



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



This property comes in as-is condition.



