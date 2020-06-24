8329 Bluestem Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this wonderful 4bed 2.5bath in The Settlement. While this home has a Plainfield address you can still enjoy the Avon School District! This home welcomes you as you walk in the door to a spacious vaulted ceiling with a unique dining/entertainment area. The heart of the home welcomes you with a perfect sized living room that is open to the kitchen and eat in dining room. Have work to do? Then the downstairs office/den will be perfect for you! Up the stairs you will find a small loft and 4 bedrooms. Enjoy the master bathroom double sink and separate bath and shower. Don't hesitate, this home won't last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.