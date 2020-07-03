All apartments in Avon
8316 FALKIRK Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 4:24 AM

8316 FALKIRK Drive

8316 Falkirk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8316 Falkirk Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Avon Schools! Four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Ian's Pointe. Beautifully updated and ready to move in. All appliances including washer and dryer are furnished for you. Back yard is fully fenced in. You have to see this one! It will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have any available units?
8316 FALKIRK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have?
Some of 8316 FALKIRK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 FALKIRK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8316 FALKIRK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8316 FALKIRK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8316 FALKIRK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive offer parking?
No, 8316 FALKIRK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8316 FALKIRK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have a pool?
No, 8316 FALKIRK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have accessible units?
No, 8316 FALKIRK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8316 FALKIRK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8316 FALKIRK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

