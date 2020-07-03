8316 FALKIRK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Avon Schools! Four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Ian's Pointe. Beautifully updated and ready to move in. All appliances including washer and dryer are furnished for you. Back yard is fully fenced in. You have to see this one! It will not last long.