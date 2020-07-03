Avon Schools! Four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Ian's Pointe. Beautifully updated and ready to move in. All appliances including washer and dryer are furnished for you. Back yard is fully fenced in. You have to see this one! It will not last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have any available units?
8316 FALKIRK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 8316 FALKIRK Drive have?
Some of 8316 FALKIRK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8316 FALKIRK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8316 FALKIRK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.