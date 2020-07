Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom plus loft is located in the heart of Avon. Enjoy the great room with wood-burning fireplace, the formal dining room and a the beautiful bay window in breakfast area. The laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The Master Suite offers a large walk-in closet, garden bathtub and dual sinks. Entertain in the large fenced-in backyard! Pets Negotiable!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.