7588 E. CR 100S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Exceptional All Brick Ranch in Avon! - This beautiful all brick 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch home is now available. Featuring 3100 sq/ft of living space in an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances,solid oak cabinets and hardwood flooring. The Master Suite features double closets and huge Master bath with large garden tub, huge walk-in shower w/two shower heads, double sinks and two sided fireplace. The sun room is spacious with lots of windows for natural light. The in ground pool area is fenced and offers fun and sun throughout the summer. All this plus a 2 car garage, Avon Schools and professional management. Call today as this one will go fast!



**The above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4683060)