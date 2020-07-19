All apartments in Avon
7588 E. CR 100S

7588 E County Road 100 S · No Longer Available
Location

7588 E County Road 100 S, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional All Brick Ranch in Avon! - This beautiful all brick 3 Bedroom 2 bath ranch home is now available. Featuring 3100 sq/ft of living space in an open floor plan. The Kitchen comes complete with all appliances,solid oak cabinets and hardwood flooring. The Master Suite features double closets and huge Master bath with large garden tub, huge walk-in shower w/two shower heads, double sinks and two sided fireplace. The sun room is spacious with lots of windows for natural light. The in ground pool area is fenced and offers fun and sun throughout the summer. All this plus a 2 car garage, Avon Schools and professional management. Call today as this one will go fast!

**The above information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4683060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7588 E. CR 100S have any available units?
7588 E. CR 100S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 7588 E. CR 100S have?
Some of 7588 E. CR 100S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7588 E. CR 100S currently offering any rent specials?
7588 E. CR 100S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7588 E. CR 100S pet-friendly?
Yes, 7588 E. CR 100S is pet friendly.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S offer parking?
Yes, 7588 E. CR 100S offers parking.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7588 E. CR 100S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S have a pool?
Yes, 7588 E. CR 100S has a pool.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S have accessible units?
No, 7588 E. CR 100S does not have accessible units.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S have units with dishwashers?
No, 7588 E. CR 100S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7588 E. CR 100S have units with air conditioning?
No, 7588 E. CR 100S does not have units with air conditioning.
