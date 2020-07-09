All apartments in Avon
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:55 PM

7448 Glensford Drive

7448 Glensford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7448 Glensford Drive, Avon, IN 46123

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Avon off US 36 and Park Place this home is close to schools, shops, schools and much more! Home features lovely laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. 2 Family rooms, lovely eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Nice fenced-in yard with a patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable!

Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7448 Glensford Drive have any available units?
7448 Glensford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avon, IN.
What amenities does 7448 Glensford Drive have?
Some of 7448 Glensford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7448 Glensford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7448 Glensford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7448 Glensford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7448 Glensford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive offer parking?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive have a pool?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive have accessible units?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7448 Glensford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7448 Glensford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

