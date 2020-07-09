7448 Glensford Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in popular Avon off US 36 and Park Place this home is close to schools, shops, schools and much more! Home features lovely laminate flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. 2 Family rooms, lovely eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Nice fenced-in yard with a patio and storage shed. Pets Negotiable!



Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

